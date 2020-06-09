Listen Now
Family of 91-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares story and celebrates her battle

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — It’s a phone call Willy Roberson didn’t want to hear, your mother is in the hospital with COVID-19.

“About 104-degree temperature, blood cells were through the roof. She had pneumonia, she was dehydrated, and she had congestive heart failure,” said Willy Roberson, Son of COVID-19 Survivor.

Doctors called Roberson and asked if they wanted to put his 91-year-old mother Rowena Roberson on the ventilator.

“Well you can imagine the emotions when I had to call my brother and my sister and ask if they wanted mom to go on the respirator,” said Roberson.

But after talking with family, the nurse at Union General Hospital tried a different method.

“So she said we’re gonna try to hydrate your mother tonight and her middle facilities should improve by the morning. Well she called me back the next morning and was so encouraging and said that your mother is doing a lot better. Matter a fact she’s coherent, she’s talking, would you like to talk to her,” said Roberson.

And that phone call is one Willy Roberson will never forget.

“I said hey mom. I haven’t seen you in so long. They won’t let us in, they won’t let us in the nursing home, they won’t let us in the hospital. We’re gonna beat this thing. Yes we are,” said Roberson.

Roberson says the moment his mother left the hospital is a day they’ll celebrate forever.

“And now my mom, at 91 years old has beat congestive heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia, and to use this as a testimony to show what God can do,” said Roberson.

Willy Roberson says when they can finally go visit his mom in the nursing home, they’re going to throw a huge party to celebrate her survival against COVID-19 at 91 years old.

