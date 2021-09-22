Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
‘Family Guy’ characters star in COVID vaccine PSA

(NEXSTAR) – The characters from “Family Guy” are appearing in a new public service announcement promoting COVID vaccinations.

The animated short begins with “Family Guy” patriarch Peter Griffin at the doctor’s office, debating whether or not to get the COVID shot. Stewie and Brian then teleport inside his body and explain how vaccines work while floating in his plaque-filled arteries.

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane voices all four characters — Peter, Stewie, Brian and Dr. Hartman, who is administering Peter’s shot — and the show’s writing team worked with scientific experts and epidemiologists to convey accurate information.

The 3-minute short, produced by the show’s writers and MacFarlane, was created in partnership with the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” COVID-19 vaccine education initiative.

“With millions of Americans still unsure about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that we have smart, informative and entertaining messages like this that will boost confidence in the vaccines,” said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council in a release.

“We were proud to work with some of the nation’s leading immunologists and epidemiologists on this PSA.” said “Family Guy” executive producers and showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, “And while we never understood a single note they gave us, we took them all.”

The new season of “Family Guy” will premiere with its 375th episode on September 26th.

Popular