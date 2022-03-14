Famed ‘Snake Road’ closes in Illinois for reptile, amphibian crossing

UNION COUNTY, Ill. – The U.S. Forest Service has closed a small gravel road in Shawnee National Forest to allow for the safe migration of reptiles and amphibians.

Every spring and fall, tens of thousands of snakes and other small animals cross a small stretch of gravel road between a series of limestone bluffs and LaRue Swamp. According to the Forest Service, about 66% of the amphibians and 59% of the reptiles in Illinois can be found in this area.

The Forest Service usually closes Snake Road for the spring migration from March 15 to May 15. The animals will move from their hibernation spots in the bluffs to the swamp. Due to the warmer weather and increase in reptile and amphibian activity, the road was closed on March 5.

The road is again closed from September 1 to October 30 in the fall as the animals retreat back into the bluffs for the winter.

While the road is closed to vehicles, people are allowed to travel on foot. The land is a federally-protected research area, so collecting, handling, or interfering with the animals is prohibited.

The following species can be found migrating along Snake Road:

Courtesy Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Spiny Softshell

Northern Red-Bellied Snake

Spotted Salamander

Chorus Frog

Slimy Salamander

Broadhead Skink

Eastern Hognose Snake

Red Milk Snake

Midland Water Snake

Western Ribbon Snake

Eastern Rough Green Snake

Eastern Garter Snake

Western Lesser Siren

Marbled Salamander

Small-Mouthed Salamander

Midwest Worm Snake

Central Newt

Zigzag Salamander

Long-Tailed Salamander

Black Rat Snake

Cave Salamander

American Toad

Fowler’s Toad

Copperhead

Blanchard’s Cricket Frog

Northern Spring Peeper

Eastern Grey Treefrog

Black Racer

Bullfrog

Green Frog

Southern Leopard Frog

Midland Brown Snake

Common Snapping Turtle

Stinkpot Turtle

Eastern Box Turtle

Ring-necked Snake

Eastern Painted Turtle

Red-Eared Turtle

Northern Fence Lizard

King Snake

Ground Skink

Western Cottonmouth

Five Lined Skink

Western Earth Snake

Western Mud Snake

Diamond-Backed Water Snake