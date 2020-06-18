Facebook takes down Trump ads ‘for violating our policy against organized hate’

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Facebook took action on Thursday and removed ads from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, company officials confirmed to CNN.

According to NBC News, a total of 88 ads were removed. CNN says the ads were ones that attacked what the campaign described as “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups.”

Both CNN and NBC report that the ads featured an upside-down red triangle which, according to the Anti-Defamation League, “is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps.”

The Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in concentration camps. Using it to attack political opponents is highly offensive. @POTUS' campaign needs to learn its history, as ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols. https://t.co/7R7aGLD7kl — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) June 18, 2020

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement to CNN Business. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

NBC News also confirmed the removal of the posts. Their report states the ads were posted from three accounts: President Trump’s official account, Vice President Mike Pence’s official account and the official Trump campaign account.

Breaking: Facebook has taken down multiple Trump campaign ads for "violating our policy against organized hate," per spokesperson.



Facebook specifically cites "a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol" — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) June 18, 2020

Earlier Thursday, the Trump campaign responded to criticism over the red triangle symbol.

“Facebook let the Trump campaign run 88 ads with inverted red triangle – an infamous Nazi symbol,” the left-leaning group Media Matters for America tweeted.

“It’s also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa,” the Trump campaign responded.

This is an emoji.🔻



It's also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa.



It is not in the ADL's Hate Symbols Database. pic.twitter.com/V4fK8QWHKD — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 18, 2020

The president has not yet responded to Facebook removing his campaign’s ads.