Facebook and Instagram back online after widely reported outage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Update: As of 3:11 p.m. PST, both Facebook and Instagram are back online.

A Facebook spokesperson offered the following explanation for the outage: “Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Original story:

Facebook and Instagram were down as of Thursday at 2:38 p.m. PST.

Around 2:06 pm, people began reporting the websites were offline, according to the outage detecter Down Detector.

More than 140,000 users told Down Detector they were experiencing outages with Facebook as of 2:29 p.m., while over 89,000 said that Instagram was offline.

Instagram is owned by Facebook. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went offline for about an hour in March. According to an NBC reporter, the outage was due to “a technical issue.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular