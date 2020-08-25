Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Face coverings now required during interaction with wait staff in Illinois restaurants and bars

News

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELFD, Ill. – Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued new guidelines for bars and restaurants today to help slow the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Starting on August 26, guests at bars and restaurants will have to wear a mask while interacting with wait staff, food service workers, and other employees at bars and restaurants.

Currently, guests are required to wear a mask on the premise, except while eating and drinking at a table or bar. Now, it will include while patrons are seated.

That will also include people picking up orders at restaurants and when food is being delivered to tables.

The guidelines will also apply to outdoor dining, indoor recreational facilities, museums, and entertainment venues.

Nine of the 11 Illinois health regions are under phase 4 Restore Illinois regulations. That means bars and restaurants can be open with capacity restrictions, parties of 10 or less, tables spaced -feet apart, and limited standing area.

Region 4 which includes the Metro East is operating under increased mitigations following a sharp increase in COVID-19 positivity rates.

Gov. Pritzker also announced Region 7, which include Will and Kanakee Counties in Northern Illinois, will also have additional mitigation measures in place because of an increase in COVID cases.

Full guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular