June is National Rivers Month, and the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail in the western suburbs was designated as a national water trail.

Karen Miller, Executive Planner at the Kane County Development Department, says the trail is 158 miles. “It extends from the headwaters of the Fox River up in Waukesha, Wisconsin and flows through the border between Wisconsin and Illinois, and the water trail then ends in the southern portion of Kendall County.”

Miller says Kane County applied for designation through the National Park Service in November. “We also worked with the Chicago Metropolitan agency for Planning and our partners up in Wisconsin to do all the mapping of the access sites.”

You can download the maps at https://fabulousfoxwatertrail.org/printable-maps/ and get more information about the trail at https://fabulousfoxwatertrail.org/.

Fabulous Fox! Water Trail (Photo courtesy Mike Hoag and Karen Ann Miller)

