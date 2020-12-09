Evansville man gets 43 years for shooting 5 outside American Legion post

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana man convicted of shooting five people last year outside an American Legion post has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for the attack.

Keymo Johnson, 38, was sentenced Monday in the shooting, which authorities said came shortly after the Evansville man got into a fight with one of the later shooting victims inside the American Legion post's bar, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

A Vanderburgh County jury convicted Johnson in November on six felony counts, including aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanors in the shooting early on Oct. 6, 2019, at the legion hall near downtown Evansville.

Prosecutors said Johnson was told to leave the Legion post’s bar after he got into a fight with one of the people he later shot. He was in the post’s parking lot when that person exited the bar with several others and Johnson allegedly drew a gun from his waistband and began firing.

Five people were wounded, with three of them suffering serious injuries. The two others had minor injuries and refused medical care.