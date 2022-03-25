SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that disturbs nerve cell activity in the brain, causing seizures. This disorder has existed throughout all of recorded history and is not a new phenomenon, though we now know much more about it than we did in the past.

Epilepsy Awareness Day is March 26 and with that, here are five important facts you should know about the disorder.

Epilepsy can develop at any age

Epilepsy can develop at any age, not just in children. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, seizures can start for the first time in older adults almost as frequently as they can in children. You should always be on the lookout for symptoms regardless of age.

Seizures can look different but tend to have some commonalities

Seizures have the potential to look different depending upon the person. Not all seizures are visible or easy to recognize. However, most seizures are easy to recognize once you know what you’re looking for. You can find more information on what to look for by visiting the link here.

No restraints

You should never restrain someone who is having a seizure. Most seizures will last from a few seconds to a few minutes. Respect the person’s autonomy and only touch them to roll them on their side if they are not already positioned there.

Never stick something in the mouth of someone having a seizure

While it may seem like a good idea to keep them from biting their tongue, you can actually break someone’s teeth or jaw by doing this. Furthermore, it’s just not a good idea to stick foreign objects into someone’s mouth, especially if you don’t know them. For more information on how you should be responding to a person having seizures, you can check out the link here.

You shouldn’t always call 911

Seizures can be scary, but according to the Epilepsy Foundation, you shouldn’t call 911 just because someone is having one. Here are some reasons you should call 911: the person has been having a seizure for over five minutes, they have never had a seizure before, they are sick or pregnant, they have repeated seizures or they have difficulty breathing. You should also call 911 if the seizure occurs in water, the person does not return to their usual state or they specifically ask for medical help.