Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

EPA temporarily changes pollution violation rules during coronavirus crisis

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will not punish companies for violating some pollution standards because of the new coronavirus.

“We should not use the crisis as an excuse to not engage in the basic protections for our environment,” Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said.

Kildee says he fears allowing companies and factories to pollute air and water supplies, for any reason, will do more harm than good.

“It doesn’t make sense to deal with one threat and then introduce the possibility of another,” he said.

“We think it’s incredibly foolish,” Collin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife Federation, said.

O’Mara says if air pollution increases, Americans with lung illnesses will be in even greater danger.

“Because we know that those who are more susceptible to the coronavirus are the ones who have respiratory challenges,” O’Mara said.

He says it also impacts those most likely to have lost their incomes because of the crisis.

“When these laws aren’t enforced, it’s not typically the suburban, well-off communities that are the ones that are hurt, it’s the communities of color, it’s communities of seniors and low-income folks.”

In a memo, the EPA says polluters will get a break if they can show how the coronavirus outbreak made it difficult to meet pollution standards.

But Kildee says he wants answers.

“Obviously, they’ll hear about it from Congress,” Kildee said.

Some states say they will step in if the EPA truly steps away from enforcing the pollution standards.

The EPA says the rule change is temporary.  

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular