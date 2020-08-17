YouTuber designs gun that shoots masks onto faces of those who refuse to wear them

AUSTIN (KXAN) — YouTube creator Allen Pan says he’s tired of what he refers to as “maskholes,” which are people who don’t or refuse to wear masks.

“It feels like people just aren’t wearing masks and they should be,” says Pan in a video uploaded over the weekend. “I’m only talking about in America, by the way. It’s kind of a uniquely American problem. So what are we going to do about it? What am I going to do about it?”

In the video, Pan says he’s working against the current climate that does not operate based on facts about the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather emotions and opinions.

“One thing the coronavirus protesters actually care about is the Second Amendment,” Pan says. “That’s right — guns… so an American problem demands an American solution…I’m going to put the Second Amendment together with health care.”

Pan explains how he made the mask launcher using items found at a hardware store, like valves and a spray painting gun — which he then took to Huntington Beach in California, which he says is “one of the most anti-mask cities in southern California.”

During preliminary dummy tests, the YouTube creator says the experiment worked on the first try — followed by testing on himself.

At Huntington Beach, Pan and a friend asked beachgoers to volunteer to shoot the gun.

Last month in Austin, anti-mask protesters gathered for a “Shed the Mask, Don the Flag” demonstration in front of Gov. Greg Abbott’s mansion downtown. The event details read, “Our freedoms are being hit hard from so many angles right now, and this protest is going to bring to light TRUTH about COVID-19, why a virus or really NOTHING is ever an acceptable reason to take away your rights, and what YOU can do to combat unconstitutional orders taking place in your local government!”

In Texas residents are required to wear masks over their nose and mouths while in public spaces, with exceptions. The order was issued July 2.

As of Monday, 34 states and Washington, D.C. have mandatory mask mandates. Nationally, mask wearing remains a recommended COVID-19 safety precaution by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator.