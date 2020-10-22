Trailblazer Charley Pride to get lifetime achievement award

FILE – Charley Pride performs “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 3, 2016. Pride will get a lifetime achievement award at the CMA Awards in November. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trailblazing country music star Charley Pride will get a lifetime achievement award at the CMA Awards in November.

The rich baritone singer became the genre’s first Black superstar, charting 29 No. 1 hits between the 1960s and 1980s, with songs like “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” and “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.”

Pride, 82, will accept the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award on the CMA Awards on Nov. 11 on ABC.

Pride was named CMA Entertainer of the year in 1971 and won male artist of the year in 1971 and 1972. He has three Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.

Often cited as paving the way for many others to follow, Pride was also the first Black country artist to co-host the CMA Awards in 1975, alongside Glen Campbell.

Other recipients of the award include Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson.

“Few other artists have grown country music’s rich heritage and led to the advancement of country music around the world like Charley,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO, in a statement. “His distinctive voice has created a timeless legacy that continues to echo through the country community today. We could not be more excited to honor Charley with one of CMA’s highest accolades.”