Listen Now
Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

Entertainment News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Taylor Swift

FILE – In this June 22, 2018, file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year,” Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year,” Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday.

Among the shows canceled was a July performance that would have opened SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams franchises in Inglewood, California. Swift would have become the first woman to open an NFL stadium, organizers said.

The statement said Swift’s U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.” The dates for Swift’s 2021 shows will be announced this year.

Those seeking refunds for Swift’s “Lover Fest” U.S. tour dates “will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms,” the statement read.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories