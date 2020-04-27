Winfrey, Roberts to appear in global virus relief livestream

Listen Now
This combination photo shows, top row from left, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, former President George W. Bush, actress Julia Robert and musician Yo-Yo Ma, bottom row from left, guru Deepak Chopra, rapper Common, musician Questlove, and actress Jennifer Garner, who are among the participants in the 24-hour livestream event, The Call to Unite, beginning Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. EDT. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and former President George W. Bush will be among 200 star-studded participants in a 24-hour global livestream event.

The Call to Unite event will kick off Friday evening to offer performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers hope participants can help inspire people to “emerge from this crisis better than when it began.”

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell and Alanis Morissette are expected to participate in the event.

Each participant will answer calls in their own way, whether through performing a song, sharing a story or offering a prayer.

The event will be livestreamed at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars.

