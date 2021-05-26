Oprah, Prince Harry host discussion with Gaga, Glenn Close

Entertainment News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are continuing their mental health series with a virtual town hall featuring Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and others.

Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it will release on Friday “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.” The free town hall arrives a week after the mental health series co-created by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, “The Me You Can’t See,” was released on the streaming platform.

The series features a mix of stories of celebrities and everyday people and their mental health struggles and breakthroughs. In one episode, Gaga revealed the trauma of a rape she said left her pregnant at age 19.

Harry discussed his own anxiety, therapy and coping techniquesfor the series, which debuted last week. The duke and his wife Meghan are living in California while they await the birth of their second child.

Harry told The Associated Press he felt compelled to discuss his struggles in the hopes it will help other people. “I see it as a responsibility. I don’t find it hard to open up,” he told the AP last week. “Knowing the impacts and the positive reaction that it has for so many people that also suffer, I do believe it’s a responsibility.”

Other notable participants include NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories