Moses J. Moseley, actor on ‘Walking Dead,’ dies at 31

ATLANTA (AP) — Actor Moses J. Moseley, who appeared as a pet zombie on the TV series “The Walking Dead,” has died, a talent agency that represented him confirmed Tuesday. He was 31.

Cheryl Kaleda of Premier Talent said in an email to The Associated Press that Moseley died on Jan. 23. She gave no further details.

“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet,” Moseley’s agents said in a statement. “We will miss him dearly!”

Moseley appeared in the AMC series “The Walking Dead” as a pet zombie kept by the character Michonne, played by Danai Gurira. His other credits included parts on the USA series “Queen of the South” and HBO’s “Watchmen.”