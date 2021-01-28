‘Mighty Ducks’ star Shaun Weiss celebrates 1 year of sobriety

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “The Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss celebrated one year of sobriety on Wednesday.

Actor and good friend Drew Gallagher posted a photo of the two to express how proud he was of Weiss after his long road to recovery.

In January of 2020, Weiss was arrested after reportedly breaking into a house while high on methamphetamine. Officers who responded to the scene said he was displaying signs of being high on meth.

But that wasn’t his first run in with law enforcement.

In 2018, Weiss was arrested for public intoxication in Butte County.

Shaun Weiss in a booking photo provided by the Oroville Police Department after his arrest in August 2018.



Police released him without a citation after he spent a few hours in the drunk tank, the Oroville Police Department said.

Several social media users were devastated after Weiss’ mugshot circulated.

In 2017, he was arrested for stealing $151-worth of products from an electronics store. Five days after his release, he was arrested for possession of suspect methamphetamine.

After his arrest in 2018, Weiss vowed to get better and checked into a long-term rehabilitation center.

Weiss said says he decided to enter rehab because of the support and love from his fans.

“In closing, I AM going to recover. I’m determined to return to my old self. My mind is set on health and well being. To all bridges burned; those who I have: lied to, taken advantage of, manipulated for selfish gains, stolen from… then led the search to help you find what I stole… Relax, I’ll buy you a new one. JUST KIDDING!” he wrote on Facebook. “Losing the privalage to share life with you is heavier than the guilt I must carry. I ask not for forgiveness, not for another chance or keys to your OTHER car. However, in knowing the transformation I’m striving for is beyond my own mind and body, I do seek your prayers. If you will.”