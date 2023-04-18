NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rep. Liz Cheney has a memoir and a “warning” coming out this fall. In “Oath and Honor,” she will write about her estrangement from former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

“The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining,” Cheney said in a statement released Tuesday by Little, Brown and Company, which will publish her book November 14.

“It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans. When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?” Cheney said.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, had been a leading Republican voice for years. But she parted with many of her colleagues over Trump’s false claims of voting fraud and her position as vice chair of the Congressional committee that looked into the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney has said she wants to ensure that Trump, who has announced his candidacy for 2024, will never be president again.

Once a dominant presence in Wyoming politics, she was defeated in the Republican primary last summer by Harriet Hageman, who had been endorsed by Trump.