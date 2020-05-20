‘His incredible kindness & generosity to people,’ family and friends gather to say goodbye to ‘Little Richard,’ Richard Penniman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Wednesday, dozens of people gathered to say their final goodbye to Richard Penniman – better known to the public as Little Richard. Penniman was laid to rest at Oakwood Memorial Gardens.

Family members were joined by band mates and lifelong friends of Richard Penniman for a small graveside ceremony. The family requested that we not live stream the funeral, but allowed us there to video the events.

Note: Please forgive some of the camera work during some moments. Our reporter was trying to get a variety of shots to help with her storytelling. We know it is a bit shaky at times, but we thought you might want to hear the entire celebration of life.

Little Richard’s family didn’t want to speak to reporters but they asked a spokesperson to read a statement about how they hope people will remember him.

One of Penninman’s close family friends took some time to share some special memories with reporter Elijah Baker Wednesday morning before the funeral started.