Elevation Worship, Cece Winans land Dove Award nominations

CeCe Winans

FILE – CeCe Winans performs during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The 52nd annual Dove Awards are planned for Oct. 19 in Nashville, Tennessee, where the leading voices in gospel and worship music will be honored. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — North Carolina-based Elevation Worship and singer-songwriter Brandon Lake are each nominated for seven awards at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, and Elevation’s lead singer and songwriter Chris Brown earned nine nominations.

The 52nd annual Dove Awards are planned for Oct. 19 in Nashville, Tennessee, where the leading voices in gospel and worship music will be honored.

Steven Furtick, the pastor of Elevation Church in North Carolina and songwriter for the worship group, also had 10 nominations, making him the top non-artist nominee. Other artists with several nominations include for KING & COUNTRY, CeCe Winans, Ed Cash and Zach Williams.

Artist of the year nominees include Elevation Worship, for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle, Phil Wickham and Zach Williams. Gospel artist of the year include CeCe Winans, Jonathan McReynolds, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Travis Greene.

Online: https://doveawards.com/

