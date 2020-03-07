Ciara is latest musician to postpone show due to coronavirus

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Ciara attends the Bulgari New York Fashion Week party at Duggal Greenhouse in New York. Ciara is the latest musician to postpone a concert because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Ciara, who is pregnant, was set to perform in Texas at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19 but announced Saturday, March 7 that the event is being postponed. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Ciara is the latest musician to postpone a concert because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Ciara, who is pregnant, was set to perform in Texas at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19 but announced Saturday that the event is being postponed.

“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” Ciara said in a statement. “I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned.”

The grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO will now take place in the summer and the concert will be rescheduled for later this year.

“I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe,” Ciara said.

Ciara’s announcement comes a day after the organizers of Austin’s South by Southwest announced they had cancelled the annual arts and technology festival. On Thursday, the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival, originally planned for March 20-22 in Miami featuring David Guetta, The Chainsmokers and more, was officially postponed. And Mariah Carey announced she was postponing a March concert in Honolulu to November because of the coronavirus.

Outside of the United States, more shows have been postponed or cancelled. Queen and Adam Lambert’s tour stop in Paris was postponed, while Maluma and Louis Tomlinson are no longer performing shows in Milan. And in Asia, several acts including BTS, Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Khalid, have cancelled or postponed live shows.