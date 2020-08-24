Engine-room blast on Greek ferry injures 4 crew members

News
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say four crew members have been injured in an engine-room explosion on a ferry at Iraklio port on the island of Crete.

There were no passengers on board when the blast happened on the 33-year-old Blue Horizon ferry, which is used to service the route between Crete’s main port and Piraeus, near Athens.

The Merchant Marine Ministry said the four injured crew members hurt Monday had all been hospitalized. State-run television said one of them was in serious condition.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories