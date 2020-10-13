Encore at Wynn Las Vegas changes operating hours due to low demand

News

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning Oct. 19, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will alter its operating hours due to low demand. 

The resort closed at noon on Monday, and will reopen at 2 p.m. every Thursday.

Encore will operate on a five-day, four-night schedule “until consumer demand for Las Vegas increases,” Wynn announced Tuesday.

Hotel guests will be able to check in at Encore beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursdays, and final check out will be noon on Mondays.

The Poker Room at Encore will temporarily move to Wynn Las Vegas beginning October 19 and operate 7 days a week, the resort noted. The Poker area will be located on the casino floor near the Wynn self-park garage. 

All other amenities at Encore, including all restaurants, will operate during Encore’s revised business hours, Thursday to Sunday.

