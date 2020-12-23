Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

EMT says he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on plane passenger who later died

News

by: Sean Noone and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — An EMT says he has symptoms of COVID-19 after performing CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest on a flight.

Tony Aldapa says his training kicked in and he didn’t think twice about jumping into action when he saw a passenger in distress on a flight from Orlando to Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

Aldapa and two other healthcare workers treated the man as the plane made an emergency landing.

The passenger was taken to a Louisiana hospital where he later died.

An autopsy confirmed that man was infected with COVID-19.

United Airlines says they gave the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the flight manifest to warn passengers of the potential exposure.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

