Employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down South Carolina company, sheriff says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man is facing charges after falsely claiming to have coronavirus, which led to the shutdown of a company.

Sitel Corp. employee, Jeffery Travis Long, falsely claimed he had COVID-19, causing the company to shut down for 5 days, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

“Seems to me like the fellow just wanted a two week paid vacation,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said during a press conference Thursday.

The Sheriff says he used a forged doctor’s excuse.

He is facing charges for breach of peace and forgery, and is facing up to ten years in prison

Photo of forged doctors note (Courtesy of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

