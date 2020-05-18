Live Now
Gov. Pritzker press conference
Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Elvis Presley’s Graceland to reopen on Thursday

News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Fans wait in line outside Graceland, Elvis Presley’s Memphis home, in 2017. Graceland says it will reopen Thursday, May 21, after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak. The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley’s Graceland says it will reopen Thursday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March.

The Memphis tourist attraction is centered on the life and career of the late rock n’ roll icon. It annually attracts more than 600,000 visitors, including international travelers, Elvis Presley Enterprises said.

Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Presley’s former home-turned-museum to 25% capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacities to 50%.

Temperature checks for guests and employees will be implemented and hand sanitizing stations are being installed, Graceland said.

“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories