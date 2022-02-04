Elton John thanks wrong city after concert in Kansas City

Elton John performs during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center on January 19, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – After his final show in Kansas City earlier this week, superstar musician Elton John tweeted a “thank you” to the audience at the T-Mobile Center, but thanked the wrong city.

“What a great night @tmobilecenter in Arkansas City! Thank you to everyone who came down — you were all amazing,” the legendary singer wrote.

Arkansas City is a real place in Kansas, but it’s a 3.5 hour drive southwest of Kansas City. The small town of about 12,000 (2019) people sits about 60 miles south of Wichita.

Another, even smaller, Arkansas City sits in southeastern Arkansas on the border with Mississippi. According to the 2019 census, the town’s population is just over 400 people.

The T-Mobile Center ignored the typo in their response, letting John know that “Kansas City” loves him.

John’s initial tweet has since been deleted.

John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will continue with shows in the United States, Canada and several countries in Europe.

Two shows in Dallas were postponed last week after John tested positive for COVID-19. Reschedule dates have not been announced.