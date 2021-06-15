Elon Musk selling his ‘last remaining house’ in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In May, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he would be selling almost “all physical possessions” and that he would own “no house.”

Since then, the Tesla founder has been liquidating assets, selling all of his homes in the San Francisco Bay area, except one that’s “rented out for events.”

However, on Monday morning Musk tweeted that he decided to sell his “last remaining house.” He said it needed to go to “a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.”

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

It’s not entirely clear which home Musk is referring to, but it’s likely 891 Crystal Springs Rd, in the upscale suburb of Hillsborough. The 16,000-square-foot property is now listed for $37,500,000.

The 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is over a century old with Bay views, hiking trails, and a banquet room. There’s also a custom-made pond outside the home and a pool.

Musk has grabbed headlines for his personal exodus from California. At a conference in December, he announced he would become a Texas resident, calling the golden state “entitled.”

Musk had been critical of pandemic closures in California, threatening to move Tesla’s headquarters to Texas and Nevada in May of 2020.

Last summer, Tesla chose the Austin area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant, which could potentially employ at least 5,000 workers.

SpaceX also has a launchpad in south Texas, according to CNBC, and SpaceX has been operating in Texas since 2003. The official headquarters for each company remains in California, for now.