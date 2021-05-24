Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Eight-month-old New York boy becomes youngest person in the world to receive two doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-month-old Baldwinsville boy, Enzo Mincolla, has made history as the youngest person in the world to receive two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the clinical trial conducted by Upstate Medical University, they’ll continue to follow his progress. His parents are both doctors and had no concerns about shots for their baby.

“No hesitation whatsoever,” said Mike Mincolla. “I’ve been following the studies very closely in the adults. I’ve been following the science very closely when they started doing phase one trials.”

Enzo had no reaction to either shot. They say he had no fever and ate and drank normally. They say the hardest part for him was the fact that he didn’t like being held down for the shot. 

“I’m really excited for him to start paving the way for other kids to get vaccinated, yeah, it was an honor, an honor to participate,” said Marissa Mincolla.

Mike and Marissa said they hope they can ease away any parents’ worries about the vaccine and show them the vaccine is safe, easy, and encourage other parents to vaccinate their children.

