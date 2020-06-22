Listen Now
Edwardsville pushes to remove statue of Illinois’ third governor, slave owner

by: Associated Press

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Edwardsville, Ill. residents want a statue of the state’s third governor removed from a public plaza, arguing that he owned slaves and used his power to protect the practice.

The (Edwardsville) Intelligencer reports nearly 500 people have joined a Facebook group supporting petitioning the city to tear a Ninian Edwards statute and rename the plaza with his moniker.

Edwards died in 1833 and is also the namesake of the community but residents aren’t pushing to change that.

Lifelong Edwardsville resident, Kirk Schlueter, says he thinks it is one way to boost the civil rights movement happening nationwide.

