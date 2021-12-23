East Peoria man dies after falling from a ‘significant height’ at Caterpillar Mapleton plant Thursday morning

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 50-year-old East Peoria man has been pronounced dead after falling from a “significant height” at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.
Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as Scott W. Adams. He said Adams was pronounced dead at the plant at 11:02 Thursday morning.
Adams worked for a local contractor and was working on the property.
The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Timber-Hollis Fire Department, and AMT responded to the scene at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.
The incident is still under investigation by Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Caterpillar Corporate Spokesperson Kate Kenny sent a statement to WMBD in response to the incident.
At this time, an autopsy is pending.