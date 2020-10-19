DuPage County Health Dept encourages 100% remote learning

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — As COVID-19 cases rapidly rise in Chicago’s western suburbs and elsewhere, the DuPage County Health Department now recommends schools switch to 100% remote learning.

“While remote learning is recommended, school officials are encouraged to use their discretion and expertise to determine which populations of students should receive in-person instruction whose needs are less likely to be met by virtual instruction,” the department said in a news release.

On Friday, DuPage County reported 279 new confirmed COVID cases, which is nearly double the number of new daily cases the county was seeing in late September.

The DuPage Health Department said the risk of school-associated outbreaks increases with rising COVID activity in the community; however, the agency has not so far found widespread disease connected to in-person learning.

“Reports of dozens of students and staff as COVID-19 cases have been received by DCHD in recent weeks, though public health investigations so far have found the majority of case reports not to be linked with outbreak activity inside the school,” DuPage health officials said in a news release.

