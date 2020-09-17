DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- Ahead of election, US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
- Group of senators pressure DEA to prioritize opioid epidemic during pandemic
- Congress still can’t compromise on a COVID-19 relief bill
- Travel restrictions between Canada, US hurting local economies, lawmakers say
- ‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dies