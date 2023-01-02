MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A new year means a new gas tax in Illinois. There’s also another gas tax increase planned for later this year.

The first tax added three cents to the price. Drivers we spoke to say the price is already expensive.

“It’s just too high, and Illinois’s way worse than Missouri’s,” Donna Cole said. “Almost a dollar, well, about .50 to .75 cents, maybe.”

While Cole lives in Illinois, she often gets gas in Missouri.

Illinoisans already pay the second-highest gas taxes in the nation. According to AAA, gas prices in Illinois are the highest in the Midwest.

“Not expensive as a couple of months ago. A couple of months [ago] they were like almost $5, but today it’s still pricey,” DeAngelo Gilmore said.

Gilmore said he drives a lot to see family, so gas is one of his primary expenses.

“A lot. A lot of my paycheck goes to gas. I mean, I don’t stay very far from my job, I probably stay 12 to 15 minutes. But gas is still high; it’s still costing my paycheck,” he said.

The second tax increase will take effect on July 1. The amount will depend on inflation.