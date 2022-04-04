SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Massachusetts man was arrested after a road rage incident in which he is accused of shooting at another car Sunday while driving with a child in his car.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation at around 12:40 p.m. Officers found numerous shell casings in the area.

Walsh said two vehicles were involved in the road rage incident and a minor crash occurred. One driver was identified as 40-year-old Juan Franco, who is accused of shooting another vehicle with two people inside.

Police later detained Franco after a traffic stop. A 4-year-old child was removed from the car. Officers also found a firearm inside the car, and Franco was positively identified as the person who fired the gun.

Juan Franco is charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Two counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm (two counts)

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment of a child

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash