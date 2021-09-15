Drive-up Texas bar goes viral for polarizing social media post, Texas GOP comments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The “Home of the Red Draw” has gone viral, drawing inflammatory responses from members of the Wichita Falls community for its Facebook status.

P2-The Deuce, the oldest bar in Wichita Falls, recently posted a Facebook status suggesting separate menus for Democrats and Republicans.

Since it was originally posted on Monday, September 13 at 8:49 p.m., the status has garnered over 1,630 interactions and over 800 comments and shares.

The owners of P2-The Deuce declined our request for comment. We also reached out to the Texas GOP who did provide the following statement”

“We are not surprised that President Biden’s divisive policies have caused actual divisiveness. This has crippled small business owners like this one, directly affecting their ability to make a living. As they seek to provide for their families, we share their frustration about these burdensome policies,” Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi said.

Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi

The owners of P2-The Deuce declined our request for comment.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

