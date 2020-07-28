Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Fauci warns that Midwest could see a surge in COVID-19 cases

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci adjusts his protective face mask as he arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Midwest could be the next area to see a big surge in coronavirus cases, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist warned Tuesday.

States like Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky are “starting to have” a “very early indication” of rising COVID-19 positivity rates – a “surefire sign that you’ve got to be really careful,” Fauci told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America

Farther south, Fauci noted, Tennessee is also at risk. The state is seeing one of the fastest per-capita increases in COVID-19 cases, with an average of 2,391 cases per day — up about 26% from the average two weeks ago, according to a report by WBEZ. The numbers in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky aren’t as dire, but that could quickly change, Fauci warned.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases urged states to reopen in a manner consistent with the federal government’s guidelines for reopening.

If the guidelines are followed, Fauci said, “I think we can prevent the surges that we’ve seen in the southern states, because we just can’t afford, yet again, another surge.”

Fauci also responded to recent retweets by the president of claims accusing him of misleading the public.

“I don’t know how to address that,” Fauci said. “I’m just going to certainly continue doing my job. I don’t tweet. I don’t even read them. So I don’t really want to go there.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular