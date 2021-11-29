Dozens stuck in British pub with Oasis cover band for three days after storm

The Tan Hill Inn, following fresh snow fall, in Richmond, Yorkshire Dales, England, in March 2021. Customers who stopped for a drink at Britain’s highest pub got a longer stay than they bargained for, after the building was cut off by a blizzard. Some 61 people woke up Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 after their third night at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, 270 miles (435 kilometers) north of London. They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads. (PA via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of customers who stopped for a drink at Britain’s highest altitude pub got a longer stay than they bargained for, after the building was cut off by a blizzard.

Sixty-one people woke up Monday after their third night at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, 270 miles (435 kilometers) north of London. They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.

The pub sits 1,732 feet (528 meters) above sea level and is used to being cut off by bad weather.

Manager Nicola Townsend said staff had organized movies, a quiz night and karaoke for the stranded guests. They have also been entertained by an Oasis cover band, Noasis, who have also been stuck at the pub since their gig on Friday night.

Townsend said the guests were “in really good spirits.”

“They’ve formed quite a friendship … like a big family is the best way I can describe it,” she said. “One lady actually said ‘I don’t want to leave.’”

Townsend said she hoped people would be able to head home later Monday once roads had been cleared.