Anna Davlantes

Dozens of masks stolen from West Virginia hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — A West Virginia hospital has reported that 40 N95 face masks were stolen from their corporate health department.

Wheeling Hospital CEO Doug Harrison sent a letter Wednesday to inform staff members of the theft.

Amid the rapid spread of COVID-19, there has been a shortage of face masks, including N95 masks, which experts say are the most effective for protecting against the coronavirus.

The theft of the two boxes of masks has been turned over to the Wheeling Police Department, which is working with the hospital’s security department to review security tapes.

Wheeling Hospital states that if the perpetrator is caught, they will hold them accountable to the highest extent of the law.

