Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama says they are getting a lot of calls from concerned consumers about a prepaid debit card that arrived in an unmarked envelope stating it was their economic stimulus payment.

These payments are legitimate!

The card contains the money sent out by the IRS as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The IRS website states:

“Some payments may be sent on a prepaid debit card known as The Economic Impact Payment Card.

The Economic Impact Payment Card is sponsored by the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, managed by Money Network Financial, LLC and issued by Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank®, N.A.

If you receive an Economic Impact Payment Card, it will arrive in a plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services.” The Visa name will appear on the front of the Card; the back of the Card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank®, N.A.

Information included with the Card will explain that the card is your Economic Impact Payment Card.

Click here for more information.

