‘Don’t panic,’ health officials say in response to COVID-19 vaccine delay

News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— Due to the cold, some COVID-19 vaccine clinics have postponed the distribution for the second dose, but health officials say it won’t interfere with its effectiveness.

Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority, told KVEO it is okay if the process is delayed due to weather, shipments, or for a personal reason.

“It’s acceptable to delay it by a week or two, but you still need to get that second dose in order to have full protection,” Dr. Castillo said.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention website states that the second dose may be administered up to 42 days after the first dose. However, if possible it should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible

According to the CDC, the recommended timeline to receive the second dose after the first for Pfizer-BioNTech is 21 days, and 28 days after Moderna.

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

