Don’t leave hand sanitizer in your car on a warm day, fire department warns

by: FOX8 Digital Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

(WGHP) – A Wisconsin fire department is warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in a car on a warm day.

In a Facebook post showing a burned car door, the Western Lakes Fire District explained the dangers associated with hand sanitizer.

“By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable. Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster,” the fire department wrote.

A fire official said the image they shared was taken in Brazil after hand sanitizer contacted open flame. The department is encouraging people “to simply be careful and realize that a product we all use very frequently can be dangerous if it contacts open flame of any kind, but specifically cigarettes or those from grills.”

The fire department also warned of the dangers of keeping clear water bottles in a car on a warm day.

National Fire Protection Association Warnings on hand sanitizer: youtu.be/1P3GjIBKwI8

