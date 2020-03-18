Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage

Don’t flush disinfecting wipes: Even ‘flushable’ ones can clog pipes, officials warn

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Wet wipes. (Credit: Getty Images)

(KTLA) — While public health professionals are urging everyone to wipe down surfaces with disinfecting wipes to stave off coronavirus, water officials are worried a dramatic rise in the number of people flushing wipes will overwhelm wastewater treatment plants and home plumbing.

It’s important to throw wipes, paper towels and other cleaning materials in the trash, not down the toilet, the Caliornia Water Resources Control Board said in a news release Tuesday.

Even if your wipes claim to be “flushable,” authorities say they will back up your pipes and create sewage treatment issues.

Trying to flush them “will clog sewers and cause backups and overflows at wastewater treatment facilities, creating an additional public health risk in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” the release states.

Wastewater facilities across California have already reported issues — especially in metropolitan areas, where centralized collection systems rely on gravity and water flow to move waste along.

“The systems were not designed for individual nylon wipes and paper towels,” officials said. “The wipes and paper towels do not break down like toilet paper, and therefore clog systems very quickly.”

When wipes create backup, overflows can spill into lakers, rivers and oceans — where the impact on public health and the environment will be even greater.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular