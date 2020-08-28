Donate to the United Way Hurricane Laura Response Fund

News

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISIANA – The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is asking for donations to their “Hurricane Laura Response Fund.

All money donated will go to helping those impacted by Hurricane Laura’s destruction.

To donate, you can simply text “LAURA” to 40403 or by visiting the United Way website.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s mission is to “fight for the health, education and economic mobility of every person in every community.”

Hurricane Laura devastated Southwestern Louisiana on August 27, 2020 as a Category 4 major hurricane.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular