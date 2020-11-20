Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

News

by: Elizabeth Chmurak

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

Don Jr. learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining, according to spokesman.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Don junior’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle also tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

