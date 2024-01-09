(The Hill) — Don Lemon, the longtime CNN host who was fired by the network last year, will launch a new program on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, he and the company announced on Tuesday.

“The Don Lemon Show” will share Lemon’s “unique and honest voice in 30-minute episodes, three times a week, covering politics, culture, sports and entertainment,” X said in announcing the partnership.

Lemon, in a social media post of his own, praised X as “the biggest space for free speech in the world.”

“I know now more than ever we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors,” he said. “This is just the beginning to stay tuned.”

Lemon, who had become known for his frequent and sharp criticisms of former President Donald Trump and other conservatives, is the second former leading cable news pundit in the last several months to launch a project on X since billionaire Elon Musk bought the company.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was pulled off the air by Fox the same day Lemon was ousted on CNN, launched an interview-style program on X before starting a media company of his own.

Lemon was embroiled in controversy during his final months at CNN, sparking widespread backlash for comments on GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age and clashing with colleagues working on the network’s revamped morning show before his sudden departure.