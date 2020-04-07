Listen Now
Domino’s to give away 10 million slices of pizza during COVID-19 pandemic

(NEXSTAR) – Domino’s pizza is giving away roughly 10 million slices of pizza to help feed those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Company- and franchise-owned restaurants across the country will start donating slices to people in their communities starting this week, according to a Domino’s news release. Every Domino’s store will have 200 pizzas to distribute.

With more than 364,000 COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening, the United States has the most cases in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The free slices to “feed the need” will be given to “hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need.”

“We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty,” said Russell Weiner, Domino’s chief operating officer and president of the Americas. “When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods.”

Domino’s has more than 5,600 U.S. restaurants.

