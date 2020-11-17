Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dolly Parton’s $1 million donation helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WNCN) — In April, Dolly Parton announced a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University for research on a cure for the coronavirus.

More than seven months later, it was revealed that the legendary country singer’s donation helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

According to her tweets in April and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad informed her that they were making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.

The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.

Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection against the coronavirus. The company said preliminary data shows its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, providing hope amid virus surges in the U.S. and around the world.

A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, welcomed the “really important milestone” but said having similar results from two different companies is what’s most reassuring.

“That should give us all hope that actually a vaccine is going to be able to stop this pandemic and hopefully get us back to our lives,” Hoge told The Associated Press.

Parton’s name appears in the preliminary report of the vaccine among sponsors, including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Dr. Anthony Fauci heads.

Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot.

Scientists had warned for months that any COVID-19 shot may be only as good as flu vaccines, which are about 50% effective.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular