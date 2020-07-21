Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar will no longer require face masks at all stores

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are reversing their mask requirement, now saying they will no longer require them.

Instead, the retailers will “request” that customers wear them. 

Nearly two weeks ago, the retailers’ policies stated shoppers, vendors and employees must wear face masks, but now they say they will require masks only if they are mandated by state or local rules. 

The stores’ parent company hasn’t said why the change was made

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of the Winn-Dixie grocery store chain, has also changed course, now saying it will require all customers to wear masks starting July 27. The mandate reverses a mask policy it announced last week of only “encouraging” the use of masks.

The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump called mask-wearing “patriotic” in a tweet, but the company denied it had anything to do with that.

Other retailers requiring masks include Lowe’s, Home Depot, CVS, Target, WalmartStarbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co., among others.

