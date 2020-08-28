DOJ releases names of other officers involved in Jacob Blake shooting

In this September 2019 selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. He is recovering from being shot multiple times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two additional officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha have been identified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Division of Criminal Investigation of the DOJ says it continues to investigate the August 23 incident.

On Sunday evening, officers with the Kenosha Police Department responded to a home in the 2800 block of 40th Street after a woman reported her boyfriend was present and not supposed to be on the premises.

During the incident, DCI reports officers attempted to arrest 29-year-old Jacob Blake. After the initial attempt to take Blake into custody, Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the department, deployed a taser to attempt to stop Blake.

When that attempt failed, authorities say Officer Vincent Arenas deployed his taser, but was also unsuccessful.

Blake then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. DCI says that, while holding Blake’s shirt, Officer Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times, hitting Blake in the back.

No other officers fired their weapon. The Kenosha Police Department lacks body cameras, so there is no body camera footage, according to DCI.

A third officer, Officer Brittany Meronek, was also present during the incident. She has been with the Kenosha Police Department since January of this year, according to DCI. Officer Arenas has been with Kenosha Police since February 2019 after serving with the United States Capitol Police Department.

During the investigation following the initial incident, DCI reports Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. A knife was recovered from the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle. No other weapons were found.

Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down according to his attorney, remains in the hospital.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to DCI.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

